Turnovers doom Wyoming in road loss at Mountain West foe Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wyoming recorded a season-high 15 turnovers in a 72-69 road loss at Air Force on Saturday at Clune Arena. The Cowboys fell to 7-5 overall and 1-4 in Mountain West play.

Wyoming was led in scoring by freshman Marcus Williams with 15 points. He has scored in double-figures in every game this season. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points. He and Kwane Marble II led with seven rebounds.

The Cowboys led by seven points with 4:35 left, but Air Force made it a one-point game with 2:30 left on a layup from Ameka Akaya, and Chris Joyce hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 remaining to give the Falcons a 67-65 lead.

The Falcons were led Joyce with 21 points. He shot 4 of 5 from behind the arc. A.J. Walker added 15 points alongside Akaya. Air Force scored 16 points off turnovers.

The teams will close out their season series on Monday.

