Wyoming Cowboys win 6th straight in men's basketball

FRESNO, Calif. — Junior Hunter Thompson drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to 22 points and Wyoming won its sixth consecutive game, 78-74, over Fresno State on Saturday in Mountain West men's basketball.

The Cowboys, 7-1 and 1-0, are riding their longest winning streak since the 2016-17 season.

Wyoming had 12 3-pointers on the night and shot 22 of 26 from the foul line.

Marcus Williams and Hunter Maldonado both had 13 points for the Cowboys.

Fresno State (2-3, 0-3) was led by the 19 points of Dean Stroud. Isaiah Hill added 17 points.

Sophomore Kwane Marble II put Wyoming up 76-74 with three free throws inside the final minute. Williams added an insurance basket.

Wyoming and Fresno State will meet again on Monday night.

