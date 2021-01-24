Wyoming men win third straight game

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming freshmen trio of Marcus Williams, Graham Ike and Xavier DuSell combined for 59 points to lift the Cowboys past Nevada, 93-88, to earn the series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium.

It was the third straight victory for Wyoming (10-5, 4-4), which led 88-83 with under one minute remaining and hit key free throws late to seal the victory.

Williams made 11 of 13 free throws and finished with 28 points. Ike added 18 points and DuSell put in 13 points.

The Cowboys shot 51 percent from the field for the game, including hitting their final five shots of the contest. Wyoming was also 10 of 31 from beyond the 3-point arc. By comparison, Nevada was 6 of 24 on 3-point attempts.

Grant Sherfield led Nevada with 26 points, including 13 of 14 free throws.

The Wolf Pack fell to 10-7 overall and 5-5 in conference play.

