 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming men win third straight game

Wyoming men win third straight game

{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming freshmen trio of Marcus Williams, Graham Ike and Xavier DuSell combined for 59 points to lift the Cowboys past Nevada, 93-88, to earn the series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium.

It was the third straight victory for Wyoming (10-5, 4-4), which led 88-83 with under one minute remaining and hit key free throws late to seal the victory. 

Williams made 11 of 13 free throws and finished with 28 points. Ike added 18 points and DuSell put in 13 points. 

The Cowboys shot 51 percent from the field for the game, including hitting their final five shots of the contest. Wyoming was also 10 of 31 from beyond the 3-point arc. By comparison, Nevada was 6 of 24 on 3-point attempts.

Grant Sherfield led Nevada with 26 points, including 13 of 14 free throws.

The Wolf Pack fell to 10-7 overall and 5-5 in conference play.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming men's basketball defeats Coastal Carolina 81-57 to keep season alive

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News