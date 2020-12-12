Wyoming overcomes Utah Valley down the stretch for fifth straight victory

OREM, Utah — Wyoming ran its winning streak to four Saturday with a 93-88 road victory over Utah Valley.

Hunter Maldonado scored a game-high 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Cowboys, who improved to 5-1 under first-year coach Jeff Linder.

Maldonado's driving layup with 1:30 left gave Wyoming an 87-85 advantage. Drake Jeffries hit a second-chance 3-pointer on the Cowboys' following possession to stretch the lead to five points.

Maldonado's two free throws with 10 seconds left sealed the win. Jeffries finished with 21 points while hitting six 3-pointers.

Fardaws Aimaq led Utah Valley with 27 points and 20 rebounds. Trey Woodbury added 23 points and eight assists. Jordan Brinson scored 19 for the Wolverines.

