Wyoming's Marcus Williams earns Mountain West player of the week honors

Wyoming's Marcus Williams earns Mountain West player of the week honors

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming freshman guard Marcus Williams was named Mountain West player of the week for men's basketball on Monday.

It is the first MW player of the week honor of his career and Williams is the first freshman to earn the distinction this season.

The honor marks the second time a Cowboy has earned the award this season as Wyoming's Kenny Foster was acknowledged in December.

Williams, a native of Dickinson, Texas, powered the Cowboys to a pair of wins over Nevada for Wyoming’s first series sweep of the season. He averaged 20.5 points per game during the series to go along with four assists per game and three rebounds. He shot 86% from the free throw line, going 18 of 21.

Williams leads the Cowboys in scoring, and is fifth in the conference, this season at 16.9 points per game.

Wyoming men's basketball defeats Coastal Carolina 81-57 to keep season alive

