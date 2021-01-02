Buzzer-beater lifts Wyoming women to comeback win over Fresno State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Jaye Johnson’s putback at the buzzer gave the Wyoming women’s basketball team a 65-63 come-from-behind victory Saturday over Mountain West foe Fresno State.

Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound off a Quinn Weidemann missed 3-pointer and laid it in as time expired. It was the Cowgirls' third consecutive victory.

Weidemann led the way offensively for the Cowgirls with 16 points. She made a season-high four 3-pointers. Alba Sanchez Ramos was also in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting while adding five boards and four assists.

Sanchez Ramos gave the Cowgirls (4-2, 2-1 MW) the lead late. Her 3-point play with 16 seconds left broke a 60-60 tie before the Bulldogs’ (3-4, 1-2 MW) Haley Cavinder hit a game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left.

The teams will finish their two-game series Monday at the Arena-Auditorium at 6 p.m.

