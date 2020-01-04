LARAMIE, Wyo. — In a game that featured 12 lead changes and eight ties, the Wyoming women’s basketball team fell 56-49 to rival Colorado State on Saturday at Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowgirls (7-6, 3-1 Mountain West) scored just five points over the final 5:18 of the game. Colorado State improved to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Tereza Vitulova had a team-high 16 points for Wyoming. Taylor Rusk nearly had the first double-double of her career with 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
The Rams were led by Makenzie Ellis, who scored a game-high 22 points and had eight rebounds. She was joined in double-figure scoring by Tori Williams, who scored 14 points and had six rebounds.
Wyoming had won four of the last five in the Border War series before Saturday’s loss, which also snapped the Cowgirls’ three-game conference winning streak.