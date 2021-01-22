Comeback bid falls short for Wyoming Cowgirls at Nevada

RENO, Nevada — Wyoming’s second-half comeback bid fell short Friday night on the road in a 60-52 loss to Nevada. The 12-point deficit UW faced heading into the second half proved too much to overcome after the Wolf Pack shot 60% in the first half.

Trailing 49-41, the Cowgirls got a 3-pointer by Alba Sanchez Ramos and then a jumper by McKinley Bradshaw to get within three but didn't get any closer as a 6-0 run by Nevada stretched the lead back out to 55-46.

Sanchez Ramos led three Cowgirls in double figures with a game-high 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting. Sanchez Ramos also had a block and a steal on the defensive end. Bradshaw and Quinn Weidemann each dropped in 10 points.

Weidemann hit two of the Cowgirls’ three 3-pointers while Bradshaw went 5 of 10 from the floor and added a team-high five rebounds.

Nevada was led in the game by Megan Ormiston, who scored 14 points and grabbed five boards. Nia Alexander chipped in with 11.

