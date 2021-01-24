Nevada holds on to defeat Cowgirls

RENO, Nev. — With 7:25 remaining in the game, Nevada held a 14-point lead over Wyoming on Sunday in Mountain West women's basketball.

After a scoring spree, the Cowgirls pulled within five points but eventually would fall, 57-50, as Nevada made 6 of 6 at the free throw line in the final 38 seconds to ice the contest.

Quinn Weidemann scored a season-high 18 points and had a team-high of three steals for Wyoming. Tommi Olson scored eight points, had six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals for Wyoming.

The Cowgirls are now 6-7 overall and 4-6 in the league. Nevada improved to 7-6, 3-5.

UW will look to rebound at home this week as San Diego State comes to the Arena-Auditorium for contests Jan. 28 and 30. Beginning with Thursday’s game, fans are once again allowed inside Arena-Auditorium, with capacity set at 2,000 according to a UW press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0