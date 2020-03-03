Scoreboard: Women's basketball boxscores

Women's basketball
Boise State 79, Wyoming 71
|Wyoming
|15
|17
|25
|14
|—
|71
|Boise State
|15
|29
|19
|16
|—
|79
Wyoming (17-12): Tereza Vitulova 16, Taylor Rusk 14, Alba Sanchez Ramos 9, Quinn Weidemann 13, Tommi Olson 2, Karla Erjavec 8, Selale Kepenc 2, McKinley Bradshaw 5, Jaeden Vaifanua 2.
Boise State (23-9): Braydey Hodgins 10, Riley Lupfer 13, Jayde Christopher 6, A'shanti Coleman 20, Mallory McGwire 10, Ellie Woerner 6, Rachel Bowers 2, Jade Loville 12.
Highlights: With the loss, Wyoming was eliminated from the Mountain West postseason tournament. The Cowgirls made just one 3-pointer while Boise State hit eight. Jayde Christopher added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double for the Broncos.