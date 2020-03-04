Scoreboard: Women's basketball
agate

Scoreboard: Women's basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

Women's basketball

Boise State 79, Wyoming 71

Wyoming15 17 25 14 71 
Boise State15 29 19 16 79 

Wyoming (17-12): Tereza Vitulova 16, Taylor Rusk 14, Alba Sanchez Ramos 9, Quinn Weidemann 13, Tommi Olson 2, Karla Erjavec 8, Selale Kepenc 2, McKinley Bradshaw 5, Jaeden Vaifanua 2.

Boise State (23-9): Braydey Hodgins 10, Riley Lupfer 13, Jayde Christopher 6, A'shanti Coleman 20, Mallory McGwire 10, Ellie Woerner 6, Rachel Bowers 2, Jade Loville 12.

Highlights: With the loss, Wyoming was eliminated from the Mountain West postseason tournament. The Cowgirls made just one 3-pointer while Boise State hit eight. Jayde Christopher added 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double for the Broncos.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News