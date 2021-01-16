 Skip to main content
Tommi Olson's near triple-double leads Wyoming women past Air Force

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming got a near triple-double from Tommi Olson and a career-high 16 points from Dagny Davidsdottir and surged past Air Force on Saturday, 55-49.

Olson finished the night with her first career double-double, scoring 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting while also grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. Olson also dished out eight assists.

The Cowgirls finished on an 11-0 scoring run in the final seven minutes and outscored the Falcons 17-6 in the fourth quarter. An Olson layup with 4:42 to go gave the Cowgirls a 45-43 lead.

Davidsdottir’s 16 points tied her previous career high.

The Cowgirls will go for the series sweep over Air Force in the second game of their series on Monday at Arena-Auditorium.

