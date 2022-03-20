Wyoming Cowgirls advance in WNIT with triple-overtime victory

LARAMIE, Wyo. — In their first three-overtime game since March of 2014, the Wyoming Cowgirls rallied Sunday afternoon for a 97-90 triple-overtime victory over Tulsa in the second round of the Women’s NIT.

The Cowgirls (17-12) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to surge back to force OT and then outlast the Golden Hurricane in the three extra frames.

“We could have given in, but we didn’t” said UW coach Gerald Mattinson in a school press release.

“They took care of business out there and we hit some key shots when we had to.”

The Cowgirls advance to the round of 16 and will now host UCLA Thursday, March 24 in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Arena-Auditorium in what will be a rematch of last season’s first round of the NCAA Tournament. UCLA prevailed in that contest, 69-48.

