Wyoming Cowgirls battle back in second half, but New Mexico prevails in OT

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming battled back from an eight-point deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead, but New Mexico prevailed 74-71 in overtime Saturday at Arena-Auditorium. After winning three-straight, the Cowgirls have now lost two in a row.

Wyoming was led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who scored 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. She also had five rebounds. Senior Taylor Rusk scored 15 points for UW while pulling down six rebounds.

New Mexico was led by Jaedyn De La Cerda, who scored 17 points and had six assists. Aisia Robertson had 15 points, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

