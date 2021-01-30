Wyoming Cowgirls complete season sweep of San Diego State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming women's basketball team closed the first quarter on a 10-point run to take control and completed a two-game series sweep of San Diego State with a 62-41 victory Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw led a balanced attack for the Cowgirls (8-7, 6-6 Mountain West) with 11 points while Jaye Johnson added 10. Juniors Quinn Weidemann and Alba Sanchez Ramos combined for 17 points.

Junior point guard Tommi Olson had another solid all-around game with six points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Wyoming begins a two-game series against Border War rival and Mountain West-leading Colorado State on Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

