Wyoming Cowgirls drop Mountain West basketball opener at UNLV

LAS VEGAS — Cold shooting plagued Wyoming in a 54-46 loss Saturday at UNLV in the Mountain West women's basketball opener for both teams.

The Cowgirls (1-2, 0-1 MW) shot 27.9% from the floor (17 of 61) and made just 4 of 25 3-point attempts. UNLV, meanwhile, shot 45.2% (19 of 42) and got 20 points from Keyana Wilfred to move to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the league.

Delaynie Byrne had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels. Teammate Desi-Rae Young added nine points and eight boards.

Wyoming was led by McKinley Bradshaw, who had 14 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Dagny Davidsdotter scored nine points for the Cowgirls, while Tommi Olson had a team-high eight rebounds.

