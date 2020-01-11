LAS VEGAS — Wyoming held a halftime lead on the road but struggled in the third quarter in a 65-53 loss to Mountain West foe UNLV on Saturday. Wyoming (7-8, 3-3 MW) has now lost three in a row, while the Rebels (8-8, 4-1 MW) have won five straight.
The Cowgirls were led offensively by senior Taylor Rusk, who scored a season-high 16 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting. Rusk also had four assists and three steals. For Rusk, it is the third game in a row reaching double-figures and the sixth time this season.
Tereza Vitulova matched Rusk’s scoring with 16 points, and grabbed five rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Overall, the Cowgirls shot 40.4 percent from the field (21 of 52).
UNLV had pair of double-digit scorers in Latecia Smith (19 points) and Rodjanae Wade (22). Wade had a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds.