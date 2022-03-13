Wyoming Cowgirls selected to play in WNIT

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — For the 10th time in program history, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has been selected to appear in the WNIT as the field of 64 teams was announced Sunday night by the organization.

The Cowgirls, who finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 15-12 record overall and a third-place finish in the Mountain West, are 17-8 all-time in the WNIT, including capturing the title in 2007 according to a UW press release.

This year’s full WNIT bracket will be announced Monday at noon Mountain Daylight Time.

This will be the fourth postseason tournament appearance in the past five seasons (three WNIT, one NCAA) for the Cowgirls. The lone season (2020) in which UW didn’t appear, no postseason tournaments were held due to COVID-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0