Wyoming Cowgirls use big second half to beat San Diego State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Dagny Davidsdottir and Marta Savic dominated inside, combining for 31 points and 10 rebounds, in the Wyoming Cowgirls' 54-36 win Thursday night over visiting San Diego State in Mountain West women's basketball.

Davidsdottir finished with 19 points, eight rebounds two blocks and two steals for the Cowgirls (7-7, 5-6). Savic shot 6 of 6 from the field for her 12 points off the bench.

Wyoming outscored SDSU (5-9, 3-5) 44-8 in the paint.

The Cowgirls struggled offensively in the first half in leading 19-13. They expanded that to 37-20 by the end of the third quarter.

Mallory Adams led the Aztecs with 12 points.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday afternoon.

