Wyoming Cowgirls win Mountain West tourney opener

LAS VEGAS — No. 7 Wyoming defeated No. 10 Utah State 69-41 in the opening round of the Mountain West Championships on Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Dagny Davidsdottir led Wyoming with 17 points and six rebounds. McKinley Bradshaw added 6 points and six boards.

It was the first game for UW (11-9) since playing Utah State (4-20) on Feb. 13.

UW will play No. 2 UNLV at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.

Also on Sunday, Wyoming junior guard Quinn Weidemann was named to the MW All-Defensive team.

