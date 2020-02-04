Boise State tops Wyoming men, 67-62

Boise State tops Wyoming men, 67-62

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Boise State edged the University of Wyoming Cowboys in Mountain West men's basketball Tuesday night at Arena-Auditorium, 67-32.

Tied after one half of action, Boise State would earn the win after 13 lead exchanges. 

Wyoming had the better shooting night, going 22 of 49 (44.9%), while Boise State made 23 of 54 attempts (42.6%). The Broncos controlled the boards, led by RJ Williams's 13 rebounds and nine points.

Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys with 17 points. 

