Boise State tops Wyoming men, 67-62

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Boise State edged the University of Wyoming Cowboys in Mountain West men's basketball Tuesday night at Arena-Auditorium, 67-32.

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Tied after one half of action, Boise State would earn the win after 13 lead exchanges.

Wyoming had the better shooting night, going 22 of 49 (44.9%), while Boise State made 23 of 54 attempts (42.6%). The Broncos controlled the boards, led by RJ Williams's 13 rebounds and nine points.