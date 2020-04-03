Craig and Leia Bohl make $100,000 gift to Wyoming athletics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming football Coach Craig Bohl and his wife Leia are making a $100,000 gift to the University of Wyoming Athletics Department to fund the scholarship costs of UW spring sports senior student-athletes who have indicated they wish to return for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year.

The estimated costs of those scholarships will be $70,000 according to a UW press release. The remainder of the Bohls’ $100,000 gift will go toward supporting the UW Athletics Training Table and other student-athlete nutritional needs.

The NCAA recently announced that spring sports senior student-athletes would be granted an extra season of eligibility due to the fact that their spring sport seasons were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The cost of covering scholarship costs for those seniors for the additional year, however, would need to be funded by each university’s athletics department.

“Leia and I have been blessed by our time at Wyoming," Bohl said in a UW release. "This is an opportunity for us to give back to the young people who represent our University so well. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. OneWyoming.”

“I applaud the Bohls for this commitment,” said Wyoming AD Tom Burman in the release. “Coach knew how bad I wanted to fund those senior scholarships, but in our current financial situation I couldn’t. Craig and Leia are invested in Wyoming like no other head-coaching family in my time here.”

