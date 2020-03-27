Renewal deadline for Wyoming football season tickets extended

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The deadline for Wyoming football season ticket renewals has been extended until May 1 at 5 p.m., the university announced.

Season tickets can be renewed online at www.gowyo.com/renew or by calling the Wyoming athletic ticket office at (307) 766-7220. Four-month payment plans are available.

Wyoming’s 2020 schedule features one of the best home lineups in school history, with all six home games against opponents that played in the postseason last fall. Those six home games include the return of longtime rival Utah and perennial Mountain West contenders Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State and Utah State.

Weber State, one of the top teams in the nation at the Football Championship Subdivision level, rounds out the home schedule. Weber State advanced to the semifinal round of the 2019 FCS playoffs.

Wyoming is coming off an 8-5 season and a win in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Wyoming was 6-0 in home games in 2019.

