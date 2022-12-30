 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: Ohio 30, Wyoming 27, OT

Arizona Bowl

in Tucson, Ariz.

Friday

Ohio 30, Wyoming 27, OT

Ohio8376630
Wyoming14307327

First Quarter

WYO: Vaughn 17 run (Hoyland kick), 10:12.

OHIO: Ja.Jones 34 pass from C.Harris (Holloway pass from J.Wieland), 8:23.

WYO: Welch 17 pass from Peasley (Hoyland kick), 3:58.

Second Quarter

OHIO: FG Vakos 43, 13:28.

WYO: FG Hoyland 53, :04.

Third Quarter

OHIO: Bangura 3 run (Vakos kick), 5:14.

Fourth Quarter

OHIO: FG Vakos 45, 4:17.

WYO: Vaughn 5 run (Hoyland kick), 2:08.

OHIO: FG Vakos 46, :04.

First Overtime

WYO: FG Hoyland 29, :00.

OHIO: Foster 10 pass from C.Harris, :00. 

 OHIOWYO
First downs2217
Total Net Yards385291
Rushes-yards38-20133-105
Passing184186
Punt Returns3-50-0
Kickoff Returns4-953-51
Interceptions Ret.1-150-0
Comp-Att-Int20-34-018-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-174-32
Punts5-38.27-41.714
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards4-433-28
Time of Possession30:4929:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Ohio, Bangura 25-138, C.Harris 10-52, McCormick 2-6, Ja.Jones 1-5. Wyoming, Vaughn 15-67, Scott 4-11, Clemons 2-10, Peasley 11-9, Marquez 1-8.

PASSING: Ohio, C.Harris 20-33-0-184, Ja.Jones 0-1-0-0. Wyoming, Peasley 18-30-1-186.

RECEIVING: Ohio, M.Cross 4-39, Wiglusz 4-27, Bangura 4-18, Ja.Jones 3-44, A.Burton 2-26, Bostic 1-15, Foster 1-10, Kacmarek 1-5. Wyoming, Welch 5-91, Marquez 4-38, A.Brown 3-28, Sargent 2-12, Wieland 2-10, Merritt 1-6, Driskill 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS: Ohio, Vakos 53.

