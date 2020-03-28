Wyoming linebacker attracting attention from NFL draft experts

LARAMIE, Wyo. — It is one month until the NFL Draft and University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson continues to attract attention from draft experts, according to a UW press release.

In a recent NFL Draft preview by Sports Illustrated, Wilson was ranked among the Top 100 draft prospects, coming in at No. 93.

The draft will take place April 23-25. Wilson has continued to raise his stock throughout the Reese’s Senior Bowl in late January and the NFL Combine in late February. Among the Top 100 players ranked by SI, Wilson was the ninth-ranked linebacker in the group.

This past year, Wilson earned first team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, second team All-America recognition from USA Today and third team All-America honors from the Associated Press.

He was one of only six finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s best linebacker. He was voted to the First Team All-Mountain West Conference Team, and was named to both the 2019 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List and the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.

