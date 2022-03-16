Four Cowboys wrestlers to compete at NCAA tournament

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Four University of Wyoming wrestlers will head to Detroit to compete in the NCAA Championships Thursday through Saturday.

The first round of wrestling starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Placing matches are at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the finals are at 5 p.m.

The contingent of four Cowboys heading to Detroit will be led by 197-pounder Stephen Buchanan, who enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed. He is 23-2 and at the conference tourney became just the fourth Cowboy in program history to win a Big 12 title. Buchanan has won three other tournaments on the season and will carry a 10-match winning streak into the NCAA tournament.

At 157 pounds, Jacob Wright will enter the tournament as the No. 12 seed. Wright will look to build off of the performance he had last March, which saw him come up just one win short of All-American status.

Hayden Hastings (174), a redshirt senior from Sheridan, Wyoming, will head into his fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament as the No. 20 seed.

At 184 pounds for Wyoming, Tate Samuelson is the No. 21 seed.

