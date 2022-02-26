Longtime Casper, University of Wyoming media personality George Kay dies at 88

CASPER, Wyo. — George Kay, whose radio career began at KTWO in Casper in 1966, died Wednesday morning in Las Vegas the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Kay was 88. The news of his death was first reported on K2radio.com.

Kay became the sports director at KTWO in 1980. A four-time Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year as voted on by his peers, Kay was the primary anchor for KTWO-TV and also hosted a radio show with Tim Ray for nine years.

He was largely responsible for the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships being televised in the 1980s and 1990s.

Kay also served as the radio color commentator and TV play-by-play broadcaster for University of Wyoming football games. In 1987 he began working for the Wyoming Radio Network.

Kay retired from K2 in 2004.

