University of Wyoming's Harry Ewing named Mountain West Men's Track Athlete of the Week

Last week, Ewing, finished third overall but second among collegiate athletes in the Colorado Invitational with a an altitude-adjusted time of 8:07.07 in the 3,000 meter race.

Ewing, a native of New Zealand, holds the University of Wyoming's second best all-time 3,000-meter finish with a time of 8:07.07. He leads the Mountain West with this time, and is currently ranked No. 43 in the nation in the event.