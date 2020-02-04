University of Wyoming's Harry Ewing named Mountain West Men's Track Athlete of the Week

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming distance runner Harry Ewing has been named the Mountain West men's track athlete of the week.
Last week, Ewing, finished third overall but second among collegiate athletes in the Colorado Invitational with a an altitude-adjusted time of 8:07.07 in the 3,000 meter race.
Ewing, a native of New Zealand, holds the University of Wyoming's second best all-time 3,000-meter finish with a time of 8:07.07. He leads the Mountain West with this time, and is currently ranked No. 43 in the nation in the event.