Wyoming Cowboys wrestling teams stumbles in loss to Fresno State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming wrestling team’s three-dual winning streak came to a halt Thursday night as the Cowboys fell 22-19 to Fresno State. Despite picking up forfeits at 125 and 197 pounds, the Cowboys won just a pair of matches on the evening.
At 184 pounds, Wyoming's Tate Samuelson earned a 9-0 major decision over Dominic Kinkaid. Samuelson scored a four-point near-fall to close the third period to pick up the bonus-point win. It marked Samuelson’s seventh victory in his last eight matches.
Montorie Bridges picked up his 26th win on the season at 133, as he bested Gary Joint, 4-0.