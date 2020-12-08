Wyoming women fall to Gonzaga for 1st loss of season

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming women's basketball team kept it close for one quarter, but Gonzaga pulled away for an 89-50 nonconference win on Tuesday night in front of 1,003 fans at the Arena-Auditorium.
The loss came three days after the Cowgirls opened their season with a 79-67 home win over Denver.
Gonzaga led Tuesday's game 20-18 after one quarter and 42-30 at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored Wyoming 25-10 in the third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth.
Gonzaga senior Jenn Wirth led all players with 16 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 7 of 8 from the field.
Quinn Weidemann, a junior from Nebraska, led the Cowgirls with eight points, shooting 3 of 9 on field goals and 2 of 3 on 3-pointers. Senior teammate Dagny Davidsdottir, an Iceland native, added seven points (3 of 7 from the field) and six rebounds.
Wyoming will travel to Las Vegas for two games against UNLV, on Saturday and Monday.
