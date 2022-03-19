Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan takes 3rd at NCAA mat meet

DETROIT — University of Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan placed third at 197 pounds at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Buchanan, a junior from Loyal, Wisconsin, capped a 28-2 season with a 1-0 victory over Rocky Elam of Missouri in the third-place match.

Buchanan won his first- and second-round matches by scores of 2-0, and 6-3, respectively before a 4-0 quarterfinal victory. In the semifinals, he lost 6-4.

However, in the consolation semifinals on Saturday, Buchanan downed Yonger Bastida of Iowa State, 4-3, to work his way into the third-place bout.

Buchanan, who is now a two-time All-American, closed his season by winning 15 of his last 16 matches.

As a team, Wyoming finished in 23rd place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0