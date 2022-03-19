 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan takes 3rd at NCAA mat meet

  • 0

DETROIT — University of Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan placed third at 197 pounds at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday.

Buchanan, a junior from Loyal, Wisconsin, capped a 28-2 season with a 1-0 victory over Rocky Elam of Missouri in the third-place match.

Buchanan won his first- and second-round matches by scores of 2-0, and 6-3, respectively before a 4-0 quarterfinal victory. In the semifinals, he lost 6-4.

However, in the consolation semifinals on Saturday, Buchanan downed Yonger Bastida of Iowa State, 4-3, to work his way into the third-place bout.

Buchanan, who is now a two-time All-American, closed his season by winning 15 of his last 16 matches.

As a team, Wyoming finished in 23rd place.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News