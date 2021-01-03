Wyoming wrestling team edged by Northern Colorado in season opener

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys wrestling team won five matches in a row to end the dual, but were edged by Big 12 foe Northern Colorado, 24-19, in the season opener.

Cole Moody (165), Hayden Hastings (174), Tate Samuelson (184), Stephen Buchanan (197) and Brian Andrews (Hwt.) all won for UW after UNC won the first five matches. Moody won by pin and Andrews claimed a major decision. Samuelson scored an overtime victory.

"I was proud of our bigger guys coming back and taking care of their individual matches," UW coach Mark Branch said in a release. "Moody stepping out there after the way the meet started was really big."

Wyoming will be back in action on Friday when it travels to Columbia, Missouri, for a triangular against Missouri and Central Michigan.

