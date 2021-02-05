Scoreboard: College volleyball

Highlights: DCC (2-2) won its second match of the season on the road Wednesday night. For the Bucs, the kills leader was Haydin Henschel with 12, and Nicole Green and Shelby Fronk both added 7. Henschel also led the team in digs with 10 and Logan Stetzner added 9. Stetzner also led the team in blocks with 1. Fronk led the team in assists with 24, while Stetzner and Green each had 2 aces.