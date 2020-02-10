Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Colgate at Boston, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Florida State at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPN

College women: Michigan at Minnesota, 5 p.m., BTN

College women: Connecticut at South Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Missouri at Louisiana State, 5 p.m., SECN

NBA: Sacramento at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Utah at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

College men: TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN

College men: TBA, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Southern at Jackson State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Michigan State at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN

NBA: Phoenix at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

GYMNASTICS

College women: Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m., PAC-12N

HOCKEY

NHL: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 1 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 3 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP & St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP & St. Petersburg-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, Uniondale, N.Y., 5:30 p.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA, Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 1 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP, New York-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Hua-Hin-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

