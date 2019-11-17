{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Mya Hollingshed poured in 17 points and Emma Clarke had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Colorado past Wyoming 66-56 in women's basketball on Sunday.

Colorado held a 46-27 edge on the boards. 

Senior Taylor Rusk scored a season-high 14 points, 11 of which came in the third quarter, for Wyoming. Rusk added a season-best six rebounds.

Colorado improved to 3-0 with the win and Wyoming fell to 2-2. 

