LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming men's basketball team lost to New Mexico 79-65 at Arena Auditorium Saturday afternoon.
The Lobos had four players score in double-digits. Carey Manigault led the charge with 18 points, while fellow Lobo Carlton Bragg contributed 15 points.
New Mexico was up 32-21 at halftime. The Lobos' stroke heated up in the second as they shot 18 of 30 (60%) from the field compared to the Cowboys' 15 of 35 (42.9%) performance.
Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys with 27 points. Senior teammate A.J. Banks chipped in 15 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the charity stripe.
The Lobos led by as many as 20 points in the second half.