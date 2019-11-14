DENVER — Madison Nelson, Jasmine Jeffcoat and Uju Ezeudu combined for 45 points Thursday night as Denver defeated visiting Wyoming 71-57 in women's basketball.
Nelson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jeffcoat wound up with 16 points and Ezeudu 12 for Denver (1-2).
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Wyoming (2-1) was led by the 13 points of Tereza Vitulova. Quinn Weidemann had 12.