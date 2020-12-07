Dickinson State lands 18 players on All-NSAA football team

DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson State wide receiver Jaret Lee was chosen as the most valuable offensive player in the North Star Athletic Association on Monday, while Pete Stanton, coach of the Blue Hawks, was selected as the league's coach of the year.

Stanton guided DSU to its sixth consecutive conference title this fall. The Blue Hawks finished their conference schedule with a 9-0 record.

A total of 18 DSU players received All-NSAA recognition. The all-conference teams and postseason awards were voted on by the league coaches.

Linebacker Sal Avila of Valley City State (N.D.) was picked as the defensive MVP.

The first-team offense included DSU's Drew Boedecker (quarterback), Riley Linder (running back), Blade Miller (offensive line), Matt Dey (offensive line), Lee (wide receiver) and Tyger Frye (wide receiver).

Miller and Frye are from Billings, while Linder (Flaxville) and Dey (Sidney) are also Montanans. Boedecker is from Sheridan, Wyoming and Lee is from Dickinson.

The first-team defense showcased the Blue Hawks' Presley Piliati (defensive line), Aaron Faletoi (defensive line) and Javonte Oliphant (defensive back).

DSU's Isaiah Kludt was a first-team kick-return specialist.