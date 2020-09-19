 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dickinson State offense ramps up in romp over Mayville State

Dickinson State offense ramps up in romp over Mayville State

{{featured_button_text}}

DICKINSON, N.D. — Quarterback Drew Boedecker threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Dickinson State routed Mayville State (N.D.) 51-26 at the Biesiot Activities Center.

DSU’s offense also churned out 241 rushing yards and three TDs as part of a 540-yard outburst. With the win, the Blue Hawks moved to 2-0 in the North Star Athletic Association standings.

Riley Linder rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for Dickinson State. Teammate Jaret Lee caught six passes for 154 yards and two scores, and Billings Senior product Tyger Frye had six receptions for 74 yards and a TD.

Mayville State quarterback Creighton Pfau threw for 257 yards and two scores, and also rushed for two touchdowns. The Comets dropped to 0-2.

Dickinson State will host NSAA foe Valley City State (N.D.) next week. Valley City moved to 2-0 with a 17-16 victory over Waldorf (Iowa) on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News