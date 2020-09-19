Dickinson State offense ramps up in romp over Mayville State

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DICKINSON, N.D. — Quarterback Drew Boedecker threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Dickinson State routed Mayville State (N.D.) 51-26 at the Biesiot Activities Center.

DSU’s offense also churned out 241 rushing yards and three TDs as part of a 540-yard outburst. With the win, the Blue Hawks moved to 2-0 in the North Star Athletic Association standings.

Riley Linder rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for Dickinson State. Teammate Jaret Lee caught six passes for 154 yards and two scores, and Billings Senior product Tyger Frye had six receptions for 74 yards and a TD.

Mayville State quarterback Creighton Pfau threw for 257 yards and two scores, and also rushed for two touchdowns. The Comets dropped to 0-2.

Dickinson State will host NSAA foe Valley City State (N.D.) next week. Valley City moved to 2-0 with a 17-16 victory over Waldorf (Iowa) on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0