Dickinson State picked to win conference in preseason North Star football poll

MADISON, S.D. — Dickinson State received five first-place votes and 30 points to take the top spot in the North Star Athletic Association’s preseason football poll, which was released on Tuesday.

The poll was voted on by the league’s six head coaches.

Dickinson State, coached by Pete Stanton, has won five consecutive NSAA championships. Last season the Blue Hawks went 8-3 overall and 6-1 in league play before bowing out in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

Valley City State (N.D.) earned the league’s other first-place vote and placed second in the poll with 25 points. Waldorf (Iowa) is third with 23 points, followed by Dakota State (S.D.) with 17 points. Presentation (S.D.) placed fifth with 13 points while Mayville State (N.D.) is sixth with 12 points.

The NAIA playoffs won’t be held this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the North Star conference still plans a nine-game season beginning Sept. 12. Dickinson State is scheduled to open on the road at Dakota State.

