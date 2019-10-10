{{featured_button_text}}

DICKINSON, N.D. — This week's Dickinson State football game at Dakota State has been postponed to Sunday due to poor weather, DSU announced Thursday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at noon Mountain time, but the day's forecast calls for snow in Madison, South Dakota. Kickoff time Sunday is to be determined, per a DSU press release.

The Blue Hawks are 4-1 overall this season and have won four straight since their season-opening loss to Rocky Mountain College.

