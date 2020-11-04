Dickinson State QB is offensive player of the week

MADISON, S.D. — For the third time this season, Dickinson State junior quarterback Drew Boedecker has been honored as the North Star Athletic Association offensive player of the week for football.

Boedecker was also honored Sept. 30 and Oct. 7.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Boedecker, of Sheridan, Wyoming, completed 18 of 27 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns as DSU (8-0) clinched its sixth straight conference championship with a 26-14 victory at Valley City State (North Dakota).

Boedecker threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Billings Senior graduate Tyger Frye in the first quarter as well as an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaret Lee to break a 14-14 tie. Boedecker also rushed 16 times for 68 yards with a touchdown, including a 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to secure the championship.

Dickinson State and Presentation (0-8, South Dakota) close out their nine-game conference schedule on Saturday in Dickinson, North Dakota. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0