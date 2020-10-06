Dickinson State's Drew Boedecker honored as NSAA offensive player of the week

MADISON, S.D. – For the second week in a row, Dickinson State quarterback Drew Boedecker was honored as the offensive player of the week by the North Star Athletic Association.

Boedecker, of Sheridan, Wyoming, completed 33 of 43 passes for 412 total yards in a 35-6 road victory over Presentation (South Dakota). The junior threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jaret Lee and added a 12-yard TD pass to senior Tyger Frye. Frye is a Billings Senior graduate.

On Saturday, Dickinson State will host Dakota State (South Dakota) at 1 p.m. Mountain time.

