Docuseries will focus on Ezekiel Mitchell as he tries to become the first Black PBR world champion

PUBELO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders and Snapchat are launching "Life By The Horns," a docuseries on Snapchat, on Saturday.

The 10-episode docuseries, available for free on the Snapchat app, follows Ezekiel Mitchell, one of PBR’s biggest and brightest stars, as he tries to become the first Black cowboy to win a PBR title in the sport’s 28-year history.

Following Saturday’s premiere, episodes will launch every other day, only on Snapchat’s Discover.

"Life By The Horns," produced by 21st Street Creative & Beneficial Entertainment, gives viewers an inside look at Mitchell’s rise to success and his unique story as the only bull rider who initially learned to ride by watching YouTube videos.

Mitchell’s passion and natural athletic ability have now made him a PBR title contender; earlier this season, he rode 2020 world champion bull Smooth Operator for 93 points — the second highest-scored ride of the season.

“Zeke’s charisma, brimming star power and million-dollar smile make him the rider who may just achieve mainstream, crossover success as PBR and western culture explode in popularity,” said PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola.