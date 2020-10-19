DSU's Jeremiah Paine saluted by North Star as POW

DICKINSON, North Dakota — Kicker Jeremiah Paine of Dickinson State University was selected Monday as the special teams player of the week by the North Star Athletic Association.
Paine, a 6-foot-sophomore from Grenora, North Dakota, kicked a field goal and made 4 of 5 point-after kicks Saturday in the Blue Hawks' 37-7 win at Mayville State.
DSU is off to a 6-0 start this fall.
Paine, who connected on a 32-yard field goal in the latest win, also averaged 41 yards on three punts, including one that covered 61 yards, and 47.6 yards on seven kickoffs.
