HELENA — East Helena native and U.S. Army Lieutenant Toby Erickson has qualified for his third Olympic wrestling team trials. Erickson placed third in the heavyweight division at the U.S. Senior Nationals Greco-Roman Olympic Trials Qualifier, in Fort Worth, Texas, the Independent Record reported.
Erickson went 4-1 in the tournament, and defeated West Cathcart (New York AC) for third place.
The trials will take place next April at Penn State. Erickson also qualified for the trials in 2012 and 2016, finishing in fourth- and third-place, respectively.
Also competing in the Senior Nationals tourney was Alyssa Schrull of East Helena. Schrull, a senior female grappler at Jamestown University, did not place in the freestyle division.