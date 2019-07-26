MISSOULA — Catcher Eric Yang homered and doubled Friday night as the Billings Mustangs began the Pioneer League's second half with a 9-5 victory over the Missoula Osprey.
Yang's 3-run home run in the third inning helped the Mustangs construct a 5-1 lead. Outfielder TJ Hopkins contributed a two-run shot in the seventh as Billings moved ahead 8-3.
Yang and Hopkins were two of the six Mustangs who collected two hits apiece.
Quin Cotton and Matt Lloyd doubled for Billings. Yang's RBI-double came during the first inning.
Mustang starter Justin McGregor (1-4) allowed seven hits and two earned runs in five innings. He struck out three and walked one.
Missoula's Dominic Canzone had three hits, including a two-run homer, and batted in three runs.
Game 3 of the four-game series between the Mustangs (16-23) and Osprey (20-19) will be Saturday night at 7:05.