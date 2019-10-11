HONOLULU — Malcom Floyd, a former wide receiver for the Wyoming Cowboys and San Diego Chargers, has been selected as one of 10 finalists to the Class of 2020 Polynesian Football Hall Fame.
Floyd, who played for the Cowboys from 2000-03, ranks in the top 10 in receiving yards (2,411), receptions (186), and touchdown receptions (14).
Floyd concluded his NFL career in 2015, after spending 12 years with San Diego. His career totals with the Chargers included 321 receptions for 5,550 yards and 34 touchdowns.
You have free articles remaining.
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame committee includes former NFL players, coaches, sportscasters, writers, and commentators as well as past inductees. The finalists were selected from a list of over 100 nominees.
Four inductees will be selected and announced on Oct. 23. They will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend during the Polynesian Bowl on Jan 17-18, 2020.