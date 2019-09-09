SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Former Wyoming Cowgirls head coach Margie McDonald has been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Wayland Baptist University women's basketball program.
The ceremony took place last weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts.
McDonald is a 1964 graduate of Wayland Baptist University, and the dominant WBU teams of 1948-82 were inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.
She is currently the radio color analyst for Cowgirls basketball games. McDonald is also in the Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame.
McDonald coached at Wyoming from 1975-83 and compiled a 123-114 mark over nine seasons. Her 1978-79 team went 25-7 overall.
Before the days of the NCAA, the WBU women won 131 consecutive games from 1953-58 and 10 AAU national championships overall.