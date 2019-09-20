LARAMIE, Wyo. — Branson Ashworth, ranked sixth on Wyoming's all-time wins list, will begin his senior freestyle competition training at the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center.
In addition to competing, Ashworth will be a volunteer wrestling coach for the Cowboys.
According to a UW press release, Ashworth will be the first full-time resident of the center since Bryce Meredith competed from 2018-19. Meredith is now with the New Jersey Regional Training Center.
As a senior in 2019, Ashworth compiled a 33-5 record with three pins and qualified for his third NCAA Championships.